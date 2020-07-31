Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu has racked up the highest bill for government-paid flights taken by MPs since the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, Transport Canada confirmed Thursday.
According to the department, the Thunder Bay-Superior North MP has travelled on a small government jet 11 times since the pandemic hit: five round trips, as well as a single, one-way journey. All travel was between Thunder Bay and Ottawa.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
