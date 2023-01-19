The Municipality of Neebing welcomed Thunder Bay-Atikokan MP Kevin Holland to their regular council meeting on Wednesday where he was peppered with numerous rural concerns.
Holland, the former longtime mayor of Conmee Township, fielded questions on putting up a shelter for a skating rink — which he did while mayor in Conmee — health care, infrastructure, building permits, unincorporated townships, the Middle Falls Provincial Park in Neebing and housing.
“I know construction costs have greatly increased . . . it can be challenging with lumber prices in the inflationary situation we’re facing,” said Holland, about putting a structure over the ice rink. “. . . I think the addition of the structure in Conmee was a great asset. A year-round multi-purpose building with multiple uses. We were able to use the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund and we encourage you to look into the programs. It’s been revamped, but a little more user-friendly.”
Regarding housing for seniors — a hot button issue in Neebing recently — Holland said there should be a movement towards mid-level care housing for those who can’t physically endure living in their own home.
“People are staying in their homes a lot longer than they are probably physically able to do,” Holland said. “With alternative health care or that mid-level care housing available to them with some assistance in place, they could avoid long-term care altogether.”
During the regular portion of the council meeting, council discussed the design and cost for the Blake Hall roof over the ice skating rink, improvements to Alf Olsen Memorial Park, the possibility of developing an off-leash dog park, the interim tax bill, renovation of the council chambers, how to eliminate asbestos in the walls of Fire Hall No. 5 and what the reimbursement should be if municipality workers damage mailboxes.
