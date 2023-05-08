Embattled MPP Mike Mantha said Friday he won’t resign while an independent investigation into an alleged case of “workplace misconduct” continues.
“I am not a quitter now and never have been,” the veteran Algoma-Manitoulin MPP wrote in a column to constituents.
Mantha, who has represented the rural riding for the NDP for the past 11 years, began sitting as an independent member on April 1, after the party said an independent probe was being launched into a complaint.
Mantha did not immediately respond to a request for an interview on Friday. Algoma-Manitoulin includes Manitouwadge and White River.
In his column, Mantha said “the independent investigation is ongoing, and my staff and I continue to co-operate through the process.”
Mantha said he would not provide details about the complaint “out of respect for the complainant’s privacy,” but allowed he was “shocked and hurt” when the investigation was announced.
An Ontario NDP spokesman would only say the investigation “is still underway.” The party has also not made public the nature of the complaint.
Mantha admitted in his column he’s been asked about his political future in wake of the investigation, but wouldn’t say whether he would consider switching to another party.
Mantha, who is based in Elliot Lake, is married with two children. Prior to becoming a MPP, he worked as a staffer in the office of NDP MP Carol Hughes.
On his website, Mantha says he “is known for his compassion, commitment, sense of fair play, and genuine joie de vivre.”
