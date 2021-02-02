In an effort to encourage Indigenous people living on remote Ontario First Nations to follow suit, NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa made a show Monday of receiving a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a fly-in reserve.
Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong) rolled up his sleeve at Muskrat Dam Fist Nation in an attempt to boost participation in the vaccination rollout not only at Muskrat Dam, but other First Nations where the response has so far been “very low.”
“The vaccine is safe,” Mamakwa declared in an Ontario NDP news release. ”As more of us get vaccinated, the end of this pandemic will be in sight.”
