Reactions to this week’s federal throne speech and its effects on Northern Ontario differed, not surprisingly, depending on the party involved.
Marcus Powlowski, the newly-elected MP for Thunder Bay-Rainy River, issued a statement Friday saying the speech “placed special emphasis on working with Canada’s different regions to improve our economy.
“As a Member of Parliament for a northern and rural riding like ours, I am happy to see this focus,” Powlowski said. “Our towns and First Nations face different challenges than those down south, so we need local solutions for local problems.”
Cheryl Gallant, MP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke and Conservative critic for Northern Ontario Economic Development, saw things differently.
“Northern Ontario has been completely abandoned by the Liberal government,” she said in a statement. “With not a single mention of helping those who work in the forestry or mining industries, nor a focus on rural economic development, this government continues to leave Northern Ontario and its workers behind.”
Eric Melillo, newly elected Conservative MP for Kenora, said “the Liberal government’s promise to ‘preserve Canada’s natural legacy, protecting 25 per cent of Canada’s land and 25 per cent of Canada’s oceans by 2025,’ will actually make it more difficult for Northern Ontario workers who work in the logging industry to access land to harvest.
“Properly managed forestry is not only good for the economy, it’s good for the environment as well,” Melillo said in a statement.
“While I am committed — as all Canadians are — to protecting Canada’s land and water, I believe we have to strike a balance to avoid hindering the hardworking men and women of Canada’s forestry industry, particularly in my riding of Kenora.”
Gallant went on to say “the restriction of loggers’ access to land will also drive Canada further away from the new net-zero carbon targets announced in the throne speech. The young trees, which loggers plant three for each one harvested, consume more carbon dioxide then mature trees do.
“It is just another example of politicians in Ottawa thinking they know better than families and workers who have worked the land for generations,” Gallant said. “This . . . hands-on experience is why the foresters of Northern Ontario have been recognized as excellent stewards of the land.”
The forestry and mining sectors account for 12 per cent of jobs and are the backbone of Northern Ontario, the Conservative statement asserts.
“The economic potential of the Ring of Fire, which can provide prosperity for decades, remains dormant,” Gallant added. “Instead of igniting the Ring of Fire, the throne speech has left Northern Ontario out in the cold.”
Powlowski added that he is “glad to be starting the new legislative session. The first act of this government will be passing a tax cut for working and middle-class Canadians. I look forward to getting this done for the people of Thunder Bay-Rainy River.”
Powlowski also recognized the election of a fellow Northern Ontario Liberal MP Anthony Rota, of Nipissing-Timiskaming, as the new speaker of the house.
The first Canadian of Italian heritage to serve as speaker, Rota “delivered an impassioned acceptance speech, partly in fluent Italian, which addressed the past discrimination Italian-Canadians experienced in our country,” Powlowski said. “I was proud to vote for Speaker Rota, and I believe his time as speaker will be a great benefit to the Italian-Canadian community.”
