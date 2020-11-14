The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another organization, forcing closures, staff cuts and programming cuts.
The MS Society has closed its doors to offices across the country, and postponed all in-person events and programs since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year. There is no word of the Thunder Bay office ever opening again. Staff, however, have remained virtually connected to patients.
Jennifer Asselin, the senior manager of public relations and communications with the MS Society of Canada, said COVID-19 impacted nearly half of their staff in every part of the organization and at every level.
