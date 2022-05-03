Shelter House has a familiar face filling its executive director position.
Cal Rankin was executive director of the emergency shelter from 2011 to 2012 and will again take on the role starting on May 9.
Rankin is filling the vacancy left by Michelle Jordan who left the organization earlier this year.
“It’s a great job,” said Rankin. “It’s a great place to work. I was gone for almost 10 years and I realized there is a heck of a lot of work still to be done. We still haven’t solved the homeless problem. I want to maybe help the board to alleviate some of the struggles our clients have.”
Shelter House’s board of directors made the announcement of Rankin’s appointment on Monday afternoon.
“On behalf of the board of directors, I am looking forward to what the future will bring for Shelter House clients, staff and stakeholders under Cal’s guidance” said Wanda MacArthur, board chairperson, in a news release. “Cal is a compassionate leader, a community builder, a seasoned manager within complex environments and we have no doubt he will be welcomed in his return to the role of executive director.”
Since leaving Shelter House in 2012, Rankin worked with HAGI and BISNO.
He is excited to return to the shelter.
“I was fortunate in the past to have a great board and staff working with me,” he said. “I am hoping I can duplicate that once again.”
Michelle Morgan, who has been serving as interim executive director, will return to her role as operations manager at Shelter House.
