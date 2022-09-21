A small ceremony took place at the Nipigon cenotaph to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Legionnaires led by the colour party formed on the lawn of the cenotaph, with dozens of school children from St. Edwards and George O’Neill on both sides.
Legion president, Margaret Somerleigh, and legion padre, Pastor Alvin Rowsell, spoke briefly, and a wreath was laid alongside the framed photo of the queen.
The bells at St. Mary’s Anglican Church were rung 96 times just prior to the ceremony.
• • •
The fall season is ramping up with activities, with the next big event being the annual Hike for Health on Saturday. This hike started to involve walkers and hikers in a healthy activity as well as celebrate the amazing walking trail from Red Rock to Nipigon, along the river and over the Red Rock Mountain.
From a rough trail with ropes and steep climbs, it was gradually improved to have bridges, long sets of stairs and wide trails. In a few places the trails are still narrow and can be wet, but very navigable. Registration should be done by Friday. There is breakfast at the Nipigon Marina, a free bus to the trail head in Red Rock and lots of prizes.
There is also a mini trail on the Nipigon side.
• • •
An all-candidates session, hosted by the Nipigon Rotary, will take place on Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in the all-purpose room at the Nipigon Community Centre. Questions can be sent in advance to nipigonrotary@gmail.com.
• • •
The annual Community Christmas Craft Show will take place Nov. 19, at both venues in the Nipigon Legion and the Nipigon Community Centre. Forms will be available shortly but interested crafters can call Kelly at 889-2108; Kristin at 887-3586 or Glena at 887-3434.
• • •
Edge Arts Studio welcomes everyone to the free coffee, craft and social times on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
On Sept. 26, the craft will be sweater pumpkins.
• • •
This Friday, George O’Neill students will be taking part in a Terry Fox walk at 1:30 p.m. and St. Edwards Separate School will walk at 2 p.m. Parents and friends are welcome to join the students at both schools.
• • •
Last weekend the Nipigon Legion was a busy venue, with the Chrome Domes playing to a crowd on Friday night, honouring former band member Erwin Oja by playing some of his favourite music
On Saturday, the main hall was rocking with music and dancing to the songs of the 1950s, complete with costumes that showed the styles of the 50s.
Thanks to Cynthia Sabourin and her crew of volunteers, it was a special night of fun and a way to raise some funds for the legion. Thanks to Gordie Ahl, DJ, for the music.
• • •
The Red Rock Indian Band held its annual one-day salmon derby on Sept. 10, with a record number of boats entered. Mia and Jean Marc Fortier were top winners with the heaviest salmon at 12 pounds, winning the $10,000 first prize. Second went to Brodie and Lynda Lynch, and third to Rodney Szyszka and David Griffths, of Thunder Bay. Douglas John of Lake Helen won the side-by-side draw.
• • •
Scams are a topic of conversation for many seniors. A session with OPP Sgt. Barber will take place at the Silver Club on Oct. 14, from 2-3 p.m. It is free and no registration is required. Scams are on the rise and already some local residents have lost considerable amounts of money.
• • •
The Nipigon Tim Hortons has joined restaurants across Canada with the Smiles Cookie campaign, which runs this week until Sunday. The smiles will look the same, maybe just a different colour. This year the money in Nipigon will go to the Food Bank.
• • •
If you hear the fans whirring at the arena you know that the crew is preparing to put the ice in later this month. The ice plant has had its annual inspection and tune-up from Cimco and is ready to go. The plant at the curling club is also ready to go.
• • •
We all understand that most schools are nut-free zones, but his year George O’Neill Public School has added “chickpea free zone” which is another food that can affect those with allergies. The school is also looking for volunteers for the breakfast programs. Contact the office by calling 887-2107 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.