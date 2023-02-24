These are exciting times for Sounds of Superior Chorus with our upcoming 50th anniversary, welcoming six new members to our chorus, and our Regional Competition in the spring. Plans are underway for our 50th anniversary celebration taking place the weekend of June 10-11. Our Fifty and Glitzy Gala will be an evening of harmony, history and sharing our love of music with past and present members, family and friends, and the Thunder Bay community culminating with a brunch the following day. More information will be available soon through our members or on our Facebook page at Sounds of Superior Chorus. In April we will be travelling to Rochester, Mich., for our Regional Competition. Having an in-person competition this year will be amazing and we are happy to have new members sharing all the exciting “firsts.”

