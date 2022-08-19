Fort William Historical Park will be celebrating Anishinaabe culture with the Anishinaabe Keeshigun on Saturday and Sunday.
The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and will feature entertainment, hands-on activities and demonstrations highlighting Anishinaabe culture, traditions, language and technology.
Some of the sights and experiences include traditional dancing, drumming and singing.
Visitors can also sample traditional foods, including bakwezhigan or bannock, popped manoomin (wild rice), smoked fish and strawberry drink.
There will be traditional sports to try like baggataway (lacrosse), double ball and atlatl (spear throwing).
Artisans will be demonstrating canoe building and wood carving.
“Fort William Historical Park is delighted to expand its daily activities and demonstrations that highlight Anishinaabe culture, traditions, language and technology at Anishinaabe Keeshigun,” said Patrick Morash, general manager, in a news release.
For those interested in camping, the park offers serviced and non-serviced sites as well as RV rentals onsite.
For more information or to make reservations, call 807-473-2344 or email reservations@fwhp.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.