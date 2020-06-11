With COVID-19 restrictions easing through the Ontario government’s phase two protocol this week, churches of all denominations are working to make their parishes safe for their returning congregations.
Bishop Fred Colli with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Thunder Bay says he is targeting the last weekend of June for Catholic parishes to open their doors.
“However, we have to prepare our churches so that they are safe for the parishioners that come and that’s going to take a little bit of time to do,” he said.
