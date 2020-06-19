A Fort Frances town councillor says he remains convinced that an earlier provincial decision to let Resolute Forest Products off the hook for a $22.5 million loan had more to do with politics than a good deal for workers and taxpayers.
“It makes little sense to me why (the provincial) government is so adamantly defending such a bad decision from their (Liberal) predecessor,” Douglas Judson said Thursday.
Resolute received the funds in 2007 as part of an $84 million investment for a new boiler at its Fort Frances pulp mill, now dormant and sold last year to a re-development company.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.