Three Thunder Bay residents and a Toronto man were arrested Wednesday

trying to take over a home and using the dwelling as a drug house.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were on general patrol just

before 7 a.m. on Wednesday when they learned of an ongoing home

takeover situation.

The suspected home takeover was taking place at a residential address

in the 300 block of Syndicate Avenue North.

An investigation revealed that four suspects, unknown to the

homeowner, had been conducting drug-trafficking activities from the

home and were not welcome in the dwelling.

When officers arrived at the home, they observed sounds consistent

with a door being barricaded. Officers were prepared to make a forced

entry into the home, but a male suspect eventually opened the door.

Police entered the home, located four suspects and placed them under

arrest.

Police later seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of

suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity

of suspected illicit cannabis, a quantity of suspected oxycodone,

cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated street value of drugs seized totaled more than $22,000.

Justice Storm Andy, 26, Ronald Albert Chabot, 49, and Nicky Jourdain,

34, of Thunder Bay as well as Brian Kelneric, 30, of Toronto are

charged with possession of cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone for the

purpose of trafficking and possession of illicit cannabis.

Andy was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime

under $5,000 and breach of probation.

Chabot was also charged with obstructing a police officer and being

unlawfully in a dwelling.

Jourdain also had the charges of being unlawfully in a dwelling and

failure to comply with a release order.

Kelneric had the added charges of possession of property obtained by

crime under $5,000 and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

All four appeared in bail court on Thursday and were remanded into

custody with future appearance dates.

None of the charges against the four accused have been proven in court.