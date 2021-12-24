Three Thunder Bay residents and a Toronto man were arrested Wednesday
trying to take over a home and using the dwelling as a drug house.
Thunder Bay Police Service officers were on general patrol just
before 7 a.m. on Wednesday when they learned of an ongoing home
takeover situation.
The suspected home takeover was taking place at a residential address
in the 300 block of Syndicate Avenue North.
An investigation revealed that four suspects, unknown to the
homeowner, had been conducting drug-trafficking activities from the
home and were not welcome in the dwelling.
When officers arrived at the home, they observed sounds consistent
with a door being barricaded. Officers were prepared to make a forced
entry into the home, but a male suspect eventually opened the door.
Police entered the home, located four suspects and placed them under
arrest.
Police later seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of
suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity
of suspected illicit cannabis, a quantity of suspected oxycodone,
cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.
The estimated street value of drugs seized totaled more than $22,000.
Justice Storm Andy, 26, Ronald Albert Chabot, 49, and Nicky Jourdain,
34, of Thunder Bay as well as Brian Kelneric, 30, of Toronto are
charged with possession of cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone for the
purpose of trafficking and possession of illicit cannabis.
Andy was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime
under $5,000 and breach of probation.
Chabot was also charged with obstructing a police officer and being
unlawfully in a dwelling.
Jourdain also had the charges of being unlawfully in a dwelling and
failure to comply with a release order.
Kelneric had the added charges of possession of property obtained by
crime under $5,000 and being unlawfully in a dwelling.
All four appeared in bail court on Thursday and were remanded into
custody with future appearance dates.
None of the charges against the four accused have been proven in court.
