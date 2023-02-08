Denise Baxter, the vice-provost of Indigenous initiatives at Lakehead University, has been appointed to the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.
Baxter, who is also currently completing her PhD in equity and Indigenous education at York University, is the board’s newest municipal appointee, replacing Georjann Morriseau.
“I look forward to working collaboratively with the board and the new chief of police, once selected, as we address the recommendations of the various reports in a manner that is responsible and respectful,” said Baxter, in a news release.
The reports she is referring to are the Office of the Independent Police Review Director’s Broken Trust report and Sen. Murray Sinclair’s report on the police services board; both reports identified systemic racism within the Thunder Bay Police Service in 2018.
“I am honoured to join this group of people who are committed to rebuilding trust in the Thunder Bay Police Service in a meaningful way,” said Baxter, who has nearly 30 years of experience in education in Thunder Bay.
She is also a member of Marten Falls First Nation.
Baxter’s term on the board is effective immediately.
Earlier this month, the province appointed Karen Machado to the police services board.
Also on the board are Mayor Ken Boshcoff and at-large Coun. Shelby Ch’ng as municipal appointees and administrator Malcolm Mercer, who was appointed by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.
There is still one vacant seat, to be filled by the province, on the board.
