The City of Thunder Bay’s returning officer started the municipal election season on Friday.
“As the returning officer for the municipal election, I’m pleased to officially announce election season has begun here in Thunder Bay,” said Krista Power, city clerk and returning officer, in a news release.
“Preparation work is well underway at the election office here in city hall, and we are excited to introduce some new options for voters this year.”
The municipal election will be held on Oct. 24 and the election website is now live at tbayvotes.ca.
The nomination period opens May 2; packages can be picked up at city hall or found on the tbayvotes.ca website.
Candidates must book an appointment to file their nomination papers; appointments can be made by calling 625-2230 or through the online scheduling tool on the election website.
A candidate information session will be held on April 20 at 7 p.m. in-person at city hall. It can also be viewed on the election website. A seat can be reserved by calling 627-3859.
Voters can cast their ballots in person, online or through a drive-thru voting location. Details on those locations will be released in September.
Voters are also encouraged to confirm they are on the voter list at voterlookup.ca.
