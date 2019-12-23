Northwestern Ontario municipalities will shoulder a greater share next year of the $15.9-million cost of operating their public health unit and its various programs.
The new municipal share of 30 per cent of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit’s budget is five per cent more than what municipalities used to pay.
Mandated by the province, the change reflects a provincial cut to the health unit’s budget of $1.3 million, a health unit news release said Friday.
The health unit’s share will drop down to 70 per cent from 75.
