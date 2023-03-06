Kenora-area municipalities that financially support their regional social-services agency will pay about 5.5 per cent more this year in their annual share.
The increase is part of a combined $84-million operating and capital budget approved last month by the Kenora District Services Board (KDSB).
Overall, the board required a 2.8-per-cent increase to the board’s capital budget compared to 2022, a KDSB news release said this week.
Board chief administrator Henry Wall called the budget a “fair” document that “ensures minimal impact to the (municipal) share (and) viable and high-quality services.”
Among other budget items, the board plans in 2023 to complete 40-unit and 56-unit mixed housing projects in Dryden and Kenora respectively, and add about 245 child-care spaces across the region.
