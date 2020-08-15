All travel, use and access to the Red Lake area has been restricted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry because of the forest fire just three kilometres away from the town.
As of Friday morning, Red Lake Fire 49 was 550 hectares in size and overnight rain had helped reduce fire activity.
However, because of “extreme forest fire activity, an Implementation Order is in effect until further notice. The order requires the evacuation of non-essential personnel and restricts the use of certain roads and Crown lands.
