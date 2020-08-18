The Roots to Harvest building, shared with Community Living Thunder Bay on Fort William Road, is getting a new look. The entire east wall will have a colourful mural that depicts community involvement and strong partnerships.
Thanks to an anonymous donation, Roots to Harvest has received funding for the project to hire artists, purchase paint “and do something great with it — and there was no bounds around what that would be,” said Erin Beagle, the centre’s executive director.
“It was just, let’s just connect this.”
