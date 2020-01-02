A youth is dead, a man has been injured and a woman is in custody after what Thunder Bay police say is a homicide that took place on Wednesday.
City police arrived at a home at 212 Victoria Ave. W. just after 7 a.m. where they say they found an alleged “youth victim.”
Superior North EMS Paramedics brought the youth — whose age and gender have not yet been publicly released — to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where the youth was pronounced deceased.
