Ontario Provincial Police from Armstrong have arrested a homicide suspect after the death of a man at a home in Mud River.
Police and paramedics responded to an assault at the First Nations community, 35 kilometres east of Armstrong, on Thursday. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. He’s been identified as 27-year-old Whitesand First Nation resident Lance Wanakamik.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.