A 20-year-old Marathon man is charged with second-degree murder following the death of a woman on Saturday.
Marathon OPP officers responded to an incident around 1:30 a.m. outside of a residence on McCullough Street and found one individual with life-threatening injuries.
The victim was taken to the hospital where she were pronounced deceased.
Charity Bittern-Moses, 39, of Marathon, has been identified as the victim.
Dallas Malley, 20, of Marathon, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Malley remains in custody with a court date set for Thursday in Thunder Bay.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted in Toronto.
Police believe there is no threat to public safety but there will be a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
Anyone with any information about this incident are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
