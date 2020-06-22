A 21-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with an incident on Dawson Street on Friday.
Thunder Bay Police Service uniform patrol officers responded to reports of a serious assault in the 300 block of Dawson Street around 2 p.m. The officers located a female victim. Superior North EMS paramedics also attended the scene and despite life-saving attempts by the first responders, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified the victim as 47-year-old Lydia Rose Jacob of Thunder Bay.
Police found and arrested a suspect shortly after arriving at the north-side residence.
Lyrina Jacob of Thunder Bay has been charged with second-degree murder in the incident and remains in custody with a Friday court date. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
A post-mortem was completed in Thunder Bay on Saturday. Police have since released the crime scene.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.
