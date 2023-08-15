Two people have been charged with murder in the Sioux Lookout death of 40-year-old Adrianna Bottle.
Sioux Lookout OPP and Northwest Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to an incident in Sioux Lookout on Friday, where Bottle was pronounced deceased.
On Monday, OPP said in a news release that two Sioux Lookout residents were in custody in the “ongoing homicide investigation.”
Allen Yerxa, 36, and Erin Gray, 21, have both been charged with first degree murder, according to Monday’s OPP news release. Yerxa has been further charged with trafficking a controlled substance.
OPP say both of the accused have been remanded into custody and were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
