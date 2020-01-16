A Thunder Bay man and a 14-year-old boy accused in last week’s vicious beating of an 18-year-old city man at a south-side home are now facing charges of first-degree murder.
City police said Austin Peter Robinson suffered life-threatening injuries after he was beaten with “instruments” in the early hours of Jan 9 at a N. Syndicate Avenue residence.
Robinson died on the weekend in hospital. The results of an autopsy conducted in Toronto haven’t been released.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.