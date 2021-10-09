A death investigation connected to a fire in Westfort is now a murder probe.
Thunder Bay police responded to a reported fire in the 100 block of East Frederica Street around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 3.
A man was found deceased inside the residence and the major crimes unit became involved in the investigation.
The Office of the Fire Marshal of Ontario is involved in the fire investigation.
A post-mortem examination of the victim was done in Toronto on Wednesday.
Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide and although they are not releasing the name of the victim out of respect for the family, police have confirmed the deceased man was a 33-year-old Thunder Bay resident.
Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact police. Investigators are also looking for residents in the area who may have video surveillance or dash camera footage from Oct. 3 between 6:30-10 p.m.
Individuals with footage in the area of the fire are asked to call 684-1200 and cite incident No. P21064709.
Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.