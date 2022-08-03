A 39-year-old man who had been sought by police in connection with the murder three weeks ago of a Kenora man has been arrested in Winnipeg.
Provincial police said Wayne Gainer Kejick, also of Kenora, was apprehended on Sunday by Winnipeg’s city police force.
Kejick has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old David Sinclair, who was found dead in a Dryden home on the night of July 13.
Police haven’t released details about how Sinclair died.
Also allegedly implicated in Sinclair’s death is 22-year-old Winnipeg resident Tyler Mitchell, who was charged last month with second-degree murder.
Kejick was to appear in Kenora court on Tuesday, a provincial police news release said. None of the charges against either accused have been proven in court.
