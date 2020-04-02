City police are looking for a murder suspect that was mistakenly released from the Thunder Bay District Jail.
Kareem Zedan, 22, of Pickering, Ont., was arrested by Thunder Bay police on March 24. He is facing two first-degree murder charges related to a double-homicide in Brantford.
Thunder Bay Police Service said in a news release that Zedan escaped custody at the jail on Wednesday evening and that police learned of his escape Thursday morning and were taking all necessary steps to locate and re-arrest Zedan.
Later Thursday, the Ministry of the Solicitor General issued the following statement:
"We can confirm that an inmate was released from Thunder Bay Jail in error. Any improper release of an inmate is unacceptable and the ministry takes these matters very seriously. Police were immediately notified and efforts are being made to locate the individual and return them to custody."
Zedan is described by police as a black male, about six-foot-one with a thin build. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He is considered dangerous and is possibly armed.
Do not approach Zedan if you see him. Call 911 immediately.
Anyone with any information that could help police locate Zedan should call 911 or 684-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.