City police are looking for a murder suspect that escaped from the Thunder Bay District Jail.
Kareem Zedan, 22, of Pickering, Ont., was arrested by Thunder Bay police on March 24. He is facing two first-degree murder charges related to a double-homicide in Brantford.
Zedan escaped custody at the jail on Wednesday evening and remains at large.
The police learned of his escape Thursday morning and are taking all necessary steps to locate and re-arrest Zedan, Thunder Bay Police Service said in a new release.
Zedan is described by police as a black male, about six-foot-one with a thin build. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He is considered dangerous and is possibly armed.
Do not approach Zedan if you see him. Call 911 immediately.
Anyone with any information that could help police locate Zedan should call 911 or 684-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.