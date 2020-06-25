Two men wanted for murder in Thunder Bay have been arrested in different cities.
Thunder Bay police were originally dispatched to a North May Street residence for a disturbance involving an injured man on March 23.
A man, identified as Adrian Kadeem Drysdale, 28, was found with significant injuries. Paramedics took Drysdale to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where he died from his injuries.
The police’s major crimes unit determined a gun was involved and they identified two suspects.
On Tuesday, Terrell Williams, 19, of Toronto’s was arrested by officers with the Toronto Police Service.
Trayvon Stewart, 19, of Toronto was involved in an altercation with Timmins police officers in a hotel parking lot in Timmins on Tuesday. Stewart fled and, after what police called an exhaustive search, Timmins police found Stewart and arrested him around 5:45 p.m.
The two accused will be transported to Thunder Bay to face charges of first-degree murder in court.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.