Closing submissions will be heard in the murder trial against Peter Keeash on Friday.
Keeash is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Irene Barkman, 32. He’s also charged with uttering threats and forcible confinement. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at the beginning of the trial last month.
Barkman was found unresponsive in a Dufferin Street apartment on Oct. 29, 2018. She died in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre two days later.
Crown lawyer, Gordon Fillmore, called a forensic identification officer with the Thunder Bay Police Service to testify briefly Wednesday morning that no fingerprints were found on the handle of a knife located in the apartment where the incident occurred.
The Crown then closed its case.
With the defence not presenting any evidence, closing submissions were scheduled for Friday morning at the Thunder Bay Courthouse.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.