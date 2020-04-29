Thunder Bay Police have identified 14-year-old Kayleigh Ivall as the homicide victim that was discovered Monday by a passerby in the area of Arundel Street and Lyon Boulevard.
Ivall was the subject of a missing person investigation. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday in the area of Claude Garton Public School.
The Thunder Bay Police criminal investigations branch and investigators from the major crimes and forensics identification units are involved with the homicide probe that began Monday afternoon.
A post-mortem is being scheduled in Toronto.
Police continue to hold the scene during the ongoing investigation and will canvass neighbourhood residents while respecting COVID-19 limitations.
Anyone with any information or that may have seen suspicious activity in the area of Arundel Street and Lyon Boulevard before officers attended the scene on Monday are asked to call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
