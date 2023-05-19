Courtney Marie LaBelle, the woman who fatally stabbed her 11-year-old son 31 times in a home in Thunder Bay, will spend 15 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
LaBelle, 37, was convicted of second-degree murder in relation to the death of her son, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, in September of last year following a trial by jury.
The offence of second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence without chance of parole for at least 10 years in Canada. The maximum term of parole ineligibility that can be set is 25 years.
Justice John Fregeau delivered his decision on the term of parole ineligibility on Thursday in a Thunder Bay courtroom stating the stabbing was brutal and the violence inflicted on the child was horrific.
Of the 31 wounds, 10 were defensive wounds, which the judge said means the boy was conscious for at least a portion of the attack and was physically struggling to stop his mother from attacking him on Jan. 1, 2020.
Justice Fregeau also noted the attack on the boy continued until LaBelle was physically thrown off by her father.
It was a difficult issue for the judge to balance the need for deterrence and denunciation in such an offence with LaBelle’s diminished moral blameworthiness, Fregeau said, adding he accepted the defence’s submission that LaBelle was in a drug-induced state of psychosis during the attack on her son.
LaBelle’s moral culpability was also mitigated by her background circumstances as an Indigenous woman whose family has dealt with the historical trauma of the residential school system. She also had no prior criminal record.
Throughout the trial held last fall, the court heard testimony from police and other first responders as well as a forensic pathologist, forensic psychiatrist, several civilians and LaBelle, who testified in her defence.
LaBelle told the court she had smoked crack on Dec. 31, 2019 and last remembers sitting in a bus shelter waiting for a taxi in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2020. She next recalled being in her sister’s home with her father holding her down.
The defence conceded LaBelle did stab her son, but argued she was in a state of drug-induced psychosis.
The court also heard testimony from LaBelle’s father, Eugene LaBelle, on how he intervened in the incident, sustaining injuries while wrestling the knife out of his daughter’s hand.
LaBelle is also subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition.
