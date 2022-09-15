The push is on for the Wake the Giant festival with the grounds taking shape for it at Prince Arthur’s Landing.
The Wake the Giant project was started as a cultural awareness project in 2019 for the Indigenous youth attending Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School in Thunder Bay.
The idea was to make the experience better for youths from remote First Nations attending high school for the first time in the city and to show those students support in the community.
This year student numbers have grown at the school.
“We’re at 160 students this year . . . our regular numbers are 110 to 120,” said Sean Spenrath, co-founder and organizer of the festival and Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School teacher.
“Communities are feeling more comfortable coming to Thunder Bay now . . . there is no one not sending kids anymore . . . so it’s super exciting,” Spenrath said.
Last year numbers at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School dipped to 100 students with COVID-19 still top of mind.
With so many new students this year, Spenrath said that most students have no expectation for what this will be like.
Usually students would be taking part in the Amazing Race at the festival site today but weather forecasts of rain have made organizers postpone that until next week.
On Friday, students will be taking part in the DFC Experience, which is workshops that include cooking with chefs Heyden Johnson and Zach Keeshig, a music session with Neon Dreams, Science North, art with EcoSuperior and screen printing with Superior Screen Printing.
Headliners for this year’s music festival will include Canadian rock band Our Lady of Peace, legendary DJ Steve Aoki and 1990s hit group Aqua.
Digging Roots, Neon Dreams, Crown lands, Aynsanabee, Chubby Cree and Grammy nominated drum group Young Spirit Singers are also on the lineup. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Spenrath said the Wake the Giant festival has had a lasting legacy on students. For many students the festival is the reason they want to attend school in the city.
“They’re like maybe Thunder Bay isn’t such a bad place . . . and there’s people here that do want to help to be a part of my success,” said Spenrath.
For tickets and information go online at wakethegiant.ca.
