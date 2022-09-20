More than 6,500 people attended this year’s Wake the Giant music festival, making it the event’s largest turnout yet.
Last year, about 4,000 people attended the festival, part of the Wake the Giant initiative to welcome Indigenous students coming from northern communities to Thunder Bay for school each fall.
Now in its third year, the festival saw headliners like Our Lady Peace, DJ Steve Aoki and 1990s pop group Aqua along with local acts including jingle dress dancers and students from Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School.
Greg Chomut, one of the festival organizers and teacher at DFC, said the constant rain in the days leading up the music festival were starting to become a bit scary but the rain did stop the day of the festival.
“Everything went really great,” he said. “On every level, the vibe was so positive. The crowd, you could see they were really embracing the whole idea of the festival — of getting together, breaking down barriers, getting to know each other and celebrating inclusivity.”
Driving to work Monday morning, Chomut said he heard interviews with several of his students about their experience at Wake the Giant speaking with “proud, strong voices about how the music festival is making them feel like they belong here in the city and they’re supported.”
