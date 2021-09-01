Wake the Giant attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for this year’s music festival.
Proof of full vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours is needed to enter the festival grounds at the Thunder Bay waterfront on Sept. 18 for the concert that will feature musical acts like Third Eye Blind, Jessie Reyez and Loud Luxury.
“Over the past two years we have been constantly adapting to a changing environment,” said Greg Chomut, festival organizer, in a news release. “This decision comes as we learn more about the current landscape and what we can do for the betterment of our community. Wake the Giant remains committed to keeping recovery efforts moving forward. It’s about taking care of all the people around us and getting back to live music safely.”
Ticket-holders can show proof of vaccination with a paper vaccination card or clear photo of it on a phone. Vaccination is defined as two doses with at least 14 days passed since the second dose.
Details to access vaccination receipts can be found at covid19.ontariohealth.ca.
Children ages two to 11 years of age don’t need to prove vaccination or have a negative test result.
Face masks are required to be worn except when consuming food or drink in designated eating areas.
The protocol is being encouraged by artists, venues and concert promoters across the country.
Rapid testing will be available through Oak Medical Pharmacy on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the morning of Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a cost of $20 per test.
“Even if individuals have already bought a ticket, all attendees will be required to follow this new policy,” said Chomut. “All ticket-holders will be sent further details accompanied by (a frequently asked questions) document that should answer any questions they may have. Wake the Giant Music Festival thanks everyone for their co-operation in helping to make the event a safe place to celebrate music and culture together.”
