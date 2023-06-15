Canine nutrition is such an expansive topic it would require more than an article to cover fully. For now, I will highlight some of the need-to-know points.
There are different foods for different age groups including puppy, adult, and senior as well as large and small breed options. To simplify, puppy food typically has more calories and fats for puppies that are growing. Large breed puppy food has a little less, so the puppies do not grow too fast.
Usually, dogs remain on puppy food until around 10 months or sometimes older.
Then dogs progress to adult food where calories and fat are reduced for maintenance, and there are hundreds of varieties with different recipes.
Next is senior, for dogs over seven or eight years old. These foods have fewer calories and fats as well as simpler proteins so that the dog’s kidney and liver do not have to work as hard in their advanced age. As some dogs grow older, they may develop some health issues and could need prescription food, such as a joint formula, liver or kidney diet or a weight loss diet.
The next consideration is formula: dog kibble, canned food, raw diet, or cooked diets. Dog kibble is the most common and is recommended to feed your dog so they crunch the kibble, providing some dental care. Some brands have larger kibbles for this reason.
I feel the use of canned food is misjudged as most people believe that it is for small dogs or puppies. Canned food contains a lot of water, so if your dog needs extra water or is having digestive sensitivities, you might consider feeding canned. Another bonus is a canned diet can help your dog lose weight quicker.
Feeding a raw food diet is now quite popular, but some brands are lacking the studies and food trials for long-term feeding. Some people choose to cook for their pets, but remember that dogs have different nutritional needs than we have.
Check with your veterinarian or veterinary nutritionist online to ensure the diet you choose is healthy and safe. With any of these diets your dog’s teeth should be brushed for their best dental health.
Here are a few other important points I have learned over the years:
• Always read the ingredients on the food or treats you feed your dog. Make sure that there is a true meat source in the first five ingredients, not only byproducts.
• A lower protein diet is better for dogs with anxiety.
• Not all dogs need grain-free foods.
• If your dog has allergies, make sure to read the ingredient list. When the dog food says chicken and rice, that does not mean that there isn’t another meat source example, such as beef or pork.
• If you are switching foods, try to do it over 10-14 days so your dog does not have digestive upset.
