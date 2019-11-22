Testimony heard in the extortion trial against Thunder Bay’s former mayor Keith Hobbs alleged he told an individual about incriminating videos against the person along with a story about a city police officer that owed Hobbs a favour for “burying” an incident involving a prisoner being assaulted.
The trial for Keith Hobbs, his wife Marisa Hobbs and Mary Voss continued on Thursday with the Crown’s examination of the alleged victim at the Thunder Bay Courthouse with cross-examination still to come.
The three accused are facing charges for allegedly extorting an individual into buying a house for Voss in exchange for not going to police with criminal allegations in the fall of 2016.
