Nishnawbe Aski Nation is the latest group to admonish the government

over their funding for safe drinking water.

NAN Grand Chief Derek Fox said Wednesday’s report by the

Parliamentary Budget Officer on Canada’s failure to provide the

necessary supports to ensure that First Nations communities have

access to potable water must be met with firm funding commitments in

the upcoming federal budget.

“This report detailing the inadequacy of operation and maintenance

funding for First Nations water systems comes as no surprise, but

must be met with action,” said Fox in a news release. “As identified

by the PBO, operation and maintenance shortfalls are a major

contributor to water and wastewater treatment plant failures, which

keep some communities in perpetual crisis.

“We acknowledge that this government is committed to resolving water

issues in our communities, but the lack of funding for operation and

maintenance must be addressed in the next budget.”

The report found that historical spending since 2016-2017 and planned

spending until 2025-2026 is expected to be sufficient for capital

requirements, but not for operation and maintenance costs.

It estimates that $138 million more should be spent annually to

ensure that First Nations can properly operate and maintain water and

wastewater systems.

The lack of sufficient operation and maintenance funding is one of

the main causes of water problems on reserves. The current Indigenous

Services Canada Cost Reference Manual is an outdated document which

does not capture the true costs of operating and maintaining water

and wastewater infrastructure in First Nations communities, a NAN

news release said.

There are currently seven short-term and 13 long-term boil water

advisories in effect across NAN territory. Neskantaga First Nation

has been on a boil water advistory for 26 years, the longest in

Canada. Also, Eabametoong First Nation (2001), Muskrat Dam First

Nation (2003) and Wawakapewin First Nation (2004) have gone stints

with boil water advisories.

About 30 per cent of the remaining long-term advisories are in NAN

communities.

The design and construction of water treatment and distribution

systems in remote First Nations presents unique challenges.

The federal approach focuses on treatment plants, but does not always

include distribution or guarantee that water is safe when it reaches

homes.

A source-to-tap approach ensures potable water from the treatment

plant to all buildings in the community.

NAN’s 2018 infrastructure assessment found that funding only covers

approximately 44 per cent of the actual costs of properly operating

and maintaining infrastructure in NAN communities.