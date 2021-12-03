Nishnawbe Aski Nation is the latest group to admonish the government
over their funding for safe drinking water.
NAN Grand Chief Derek Fox said Wednesday’s report by the
Parliamentary Budget Officer on Canada’s failure to provide the
necessary supports to ensure that First Nations communities have
access to potable water must be met with firm funding commitments in
the upcoming federal budget.
“This report detailing the inadequacy of operation and maintenance
funding for First Nations water systems comes as no surprise, but
must be met with action,” said Fox in a news release. “As identified
by the PBO, operation and maintenance shortfalls are a major
contributor to water and wastewater treatment plant failures, which
keep some communities in perpetual crisis.
“We acknowledge that this government is committed to resolving water
issues in our communities, but the lack of funding for operation and
maintenance must be addressed in the next budget.”
The report found that historical spending since 2016-2017 and planned
spending until 2025-2026 is expected to be sufficient for capital
requirements, but not for operation and maintenance costs.
It estimates that $138 million more should be spent annually to
ensure that First Nations can properly operate and maintain water and
wastewater systems.
The lack of sufficient operation and maintenance funding is one of
the main causes of water problems on reserves. The current Indigenous
Services Canada Cost Reference Manual is an outdated document which
does not capture the true costs of operating and maintaining water
and wastewater infrastructure in First Nations communities, a NAN
news release said.
There are currently seven short-term and 13 long-term boil water
advisories in effect across NAN territory. Neskantaga First Nation
has been on a boil water advistory for 26 years, the longest in
Canada. Also, Eabametoong First Nation (2001), Muskrat Dam First
Nation (2003) and Wawakapewin First Nation (2004) have gone stints
with boil water advisories.
About 30 per cent of the remaining long-term advisories are in NAN
communities.
The design and construction of water treatment and distribution
systems in remote First Nations presents unique challenges.
The federal approach focuses on treatment plants, but does not always
include distribution or guarantee that water is safe when it reaches
homes.
A source-to-tap approach ensures potable water from the treatment
plant to all buildings in the community.
NAN’s 2018 infrastructure assessment found that funding only covers
approximately 44 per cent of the actual costs of properly operating
and maintaining infrastructure in NAN communities.
