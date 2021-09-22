Nishnawbe Ask Nation is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use his new minority mandate to advance the cause of clean water on remote reserves, as well as the recovery of Indigenous children buried in unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools.
“Many residential school survivors and families are frustrated that responsibility for these crimes was not widely debated during this election, and they demand that those responsible be held accountable,” NAN Grand Chief Derek Fox said in a news release.
“The Canadian public is only beginning to grasp the scope of these atrocities and the true history of this country,” Fox added. “True reconciliation cannot be achieved until all of these children are identified and brought home.”
On the issue of drinking water, Fox noted that eight short-term and 10 long-term boil-water advisories remain in place across Ontario’s remote north in NAN’s traditional territory.
