A program that supports women in remote Northern Indigenous communities who have been victims of assault or domestic violence should be back up and running by the end of November.
Nishnawbe Aski Police Service has received $400,000 in provincial and federal funding to re-start the program, which began as a pilot project in 2018.
NAPS acting Det.-Sgt. Alana Morrison said Monday a steep rise in domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic made it imperative that the program be re-started. There’s enough funding to run the program for one year.
Under the program, NAPS is to hire three social workers to be based in Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay and Cochrane. They are to assist affected women in their respective regions by making them aware of existing services, accompanying them to court or by arranging stays in shelters off reserve.
None of the 34 remote Nishnawbe Ask Nation communities policed by NAPS have shelters for women. Typically, clients are referred to social workers by police officers, who are usually the first responders to domestic situations, Morrison said.
Morrison said she would like to make the support program a permanent division of NAPS.
