Though large shipments of illegal drugs continue to flow into remote Fort Albany First Nation by air, winter road and most recently by boat, the band’s chief said ongoing efforts to cut off the flow sometimes pay off.
“This is not the first time we have intercepted (a shipment),” Leo Metatawabin said Friday from the James Bay community about 525 kilometres north of Timmins.
Last Sunday, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service charged three Fort Albany residents with drug trafficking following the seizure of nearly $156,000 worth of methamphetamine pills and powder.
In terms of drug seizures on remote Indigenous communities, Sunday’s seizure was on the large side, a NAPS news release Thursday. Police also seized about $22,000 in cash during the investigation.
Metatawabin said he believes the drugs were brought in by boat on the Albany River. He said it’s dispiriting to see so much money being spent on drugs.
“It takes away food from the table for the children,” Metatawabin said.
He said the band is focused on trying to divert youths away from drugs, through education, with an aim to develop “strong minds.”
