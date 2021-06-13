A national dental-care program for low-income households wouldn’t come cheap but would help cut down traffic at hospital emergency rooms, the NDP says.
“Too many Canadians end up in the emergency room because of dental problems that could be easily prevented if they could afford routine dental care,” MP Carol Hughes (Algoma-Manitoulin) said last month.
“But paying for regular visits to the dentist is simply out of reach for a lot of people.”
According to an NDP news release, it costs governments $150 million annually for treating dental ailments at hospitals.
The NDP says it was hoping to see a national dental plan in last month’s federal budget, but a program wasn’t included.
A report by Ottawa’s Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) says that a program offering free or partially-free dental care to households with an income under $90,000 would cost about $1.5 billion per year.
Those whose income is between $70,000-$90,000 would be required to cover some of the cost. Those making under $70,000 would get full coverage free of charge.
In the first year of operation, 6.5 million Canadians would benefit from a national program, the PBO estimates.
In Ontario, those 65 and older, as well as those 17 and younger, are eligible for free checkups and routine procedures.
— Filed from Carl Clutchey
