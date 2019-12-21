Bah, humbug.
Northwestern Ontario residents who heat their homes with natural gas are to start the new year with slightly lighter wallets.
Fuel supplier Enbridge Gas announced Friday that the Ontario Energy Board has granted it approval to increase annual gas bills by $6 to $20, depending on where customers live in the province.
In the Northwest, the amount is to go up by $18 — that’s $2 less than what customers are to pay in the Northeast.
The bill hikes are being attributed to a rise in the cost of natural gas and the cost of transporting it, as well as delivery-rate increases, said an Enbridge news release.
