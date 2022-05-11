A charity with 30,000 members across the province says it’s going to help promote Northern Ontario, and the Lake Superior region in particular, as a major tourism destination.
“We have a large network of members from across Ontario who are passionate naturalists,” Ontario Nature tourism project co-ordinator Jake Guggenheimer, who is based in Thunder Bay, said last week in a news release.
“Ontario Nature is in a great position to help promote the beautiful landscapes, scenic towns and knowledgeable guides we have in Northwestern Ontario.”
According to provincial statistics, Northern Ontario already attracts nine million tourists each year.
“There is a market for increasing local and provincial tourists to ease some of the dependence on U.S. travellers — a shift that’s needed to build resilience in the tourism sector,” the news release said.
The charity says it’s offering tourism operators free workshops to increase their knowledge about the region’s “boreal birds, plants, geology and other natural heritage topics.”
Red Rock-based Superior Country, which publishes the annual Lake Superior Circle Tour guidebook, is partnering with Ontario Nature to promote the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.