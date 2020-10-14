Leader promotes long-term care goals

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath virtually toured Thunder Bay to discuss the party’s plan to overhaul long-term care in Ontario.

 Image from videoconference

John Peterson’s mother died at 101 years old in a long-term care facility with a bedsore she’d had for a year.

The Thunder Bay resident and his wife Judy told their story on Tuesday of both their mothers entering long-term care.

The couple spoke at an online news conference of how their mothers first attended city-run long-term care facilities before moving to privately-run facilities.

