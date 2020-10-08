Four Rivers Environmental Services Group hosted a Matawa garden distribution on Wednesday.
The produce was being given away to Matawa First Nation members at their Court Street location. It was grown by staff members and volunteers who started the plants in their homes and then planted them at an acre-sized plot in the Slate River Valley area.
They ended up growing close to 10,000 pounds of produce during the summer.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
