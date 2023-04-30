A Gofundme campaign for two young Terrace Bay boys who were badly mauled by several dogs two weeks ago at a local home is nearing its $10,000 target.
One of the boys, believed to be six years old, continues to recover from the April 16 attack at a hospital in London, Ont., locals say. The boy’s four-year-old brother was not as badly injured.
As of Friday, the fund had raised just over $9,600. The effort is being spearheaded by Terrace Bay resident Sylvain Tessier, who was involved in the rescue of the boys.
Provincial police are investigating the incident. It’s not clear if the dogs were put down after the attack.
