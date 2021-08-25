Northwestern Ontario had 10 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported no new cases, but has six active cases remaining.
And the Northwestern Health Unit reported one new case in the Dryden/Red Lake area and has four active cases of the virus.
Vaccination numbers are similar in both health units’ catchment areas. The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports as of Saturday, 81 per cent of people 12 years of age and older have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine and 72 per cent are fully immunized.
Further west, 82 per cent of people 12 years of age and older have received at least one dose as of Monday and the Northwestern Health Unit reports 72 per cent are fully immunized.
