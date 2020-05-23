There are 40 presumptive cases of COVID-19 at the Thunder Bay Regional
Health Sciences Centre, but it is not an outbreak, said Dr. Stewart
Kennedy.
Kennedy, the hospital’s incident manager, said in the hospital’s daily
situation report that there were two confirmed cases of the virus in
the COVID-19 unit as of Friday afternoon and both patients are stable.
