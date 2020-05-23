There are 40 presumptive cases of COVID-19 at the Thunder Bay Regional

Health Sciences Centre, but it is not an outbreak, said Dr. Stewart

Kennedy.

Kennedy, the hospital’s incident manager, said in the hospital’s daily

situation report that there were two confirmed cases of the virus in

the COVID-19 unit as of Friday afternoon and both patients are stable.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

